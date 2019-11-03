NPFL Round-Up: MFM FC record first away win

Related News

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2019/20 season got off to an interesting start on Sunday with some interesting results in games played across the country.

MFM FC got off to a flying start in the new season as they recorded the only away victory in the season-opening games.

The Olukoya Boys stunned Heartland 1-0 in Okigwe.

Clement Ogwu’s 39th-minute goal proved to be adequate as MFM picked precious three points away from home in their first competitive match under their new manager Tony Bolous.

Sunday’s game in Okigwe had many emotional trappings as it pitched Fidelis Ilechukwu against his former employers who he finally left after 13 years of service.

Unfortunately for the ‘Working One’, his first official game for Heartland did not end as he would have loved; a development that may place him under undue pressure going by weight of expectations on him.

In Jos, Plateau United have taken an early lead on the NPFL log following their 3-1 win over Lobi Stars

The battle between the former league champions was quite entertaining but it was Audu Maikaba’s men that emerged victoriously.

It took just 12 minutes before Nerot Silas shot the home side in front. The situation got worse for Gbenga Ogunbote’s side as Solomon Kwambe turned the ball into his own net to double the advantage for the Peace Boys.

Lobi Stars were given a lifeline just after the half-hour mark when they were awarded a penalty kick and was it was converted by Sikiru Alimi as the first half ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts.

In the second half, Plateau United continued from where they stopped as Amos Gyang got another goal to re-establish their two-goal cushion and that was how the tie in Jos ended.

Elsewhere, Akwa United, Akwa Starlets and Rivers United all secured away draws against Warri Wolves, Delta Force and Kano Pillars respectively.

Results

FCIU 1-0 Adamawa United

Samuel Kalu 41′

Wolves 1-1 Akwa Utd

Samuel Amadi 2’ – Mfon Udoh 28’

Abia Warriors 2-0 Katsina Utd

Jimoh Oni 8’, 47’

Wikki 2-1 Jigawa Stars

Saidu Abubakar 47’, Idris Guda 61’ – Lala Abdullahi 15’

Kano Pillars 0-0 Rivers Utd

Delta Force 1-1 Akwa Starlets

Bala Yahuza 78’ – Isaac George 50’

Heartland 0-1 MFM

Clement Ogwu 39’

Plateau Utd 3-1 Lobi

Nerot Silas 12’, Solomon Kwambe 27’ (og), Amos Gyang 67’ – Sikiru Alimi 32’ (PEN)