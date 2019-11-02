EPL: Mane, Walker seal comeback wins for Man City, Liverpool

Related News

Liverpool and Manchester City survived huge scares on Saturday as they had to come from behind to record identical 2-1 victories over Aston Villa and Southampton in their respective Premier League ties.

Kyle Walker and Sadio Mane provided the crucial goals that ensured the top two team secure maximum points from their weekend games.

James Ward-Prowse gave the Saints a shock lead after 13 minutes and they showed great character to hold on despite a City onslaught until 20 minutes from time.

Sergio Aguero equalised in the 70th minute and then Walker secured the win four minutes from time.

At Villa Park, Mane was Liverpool’s hero with his vital late goal

Trezeguet had given the home side the lead after 22 minutes but after heavy pressure in the second half, Andy Robertson equalised for the Reds.

With three minutes remaining to salvage Liverpool’s unbeaten record in the league this season, Mane popped up and struck deep into injury time.

With this development, Liverpool were able to keep their six points advantage at the summit of the table for another week.

In the day’s early kickoff, Joshua King scored the only goal of the match as Bournemouth recorded a 1-0 win over Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium.

The former United youngster struck just before the interval as Eddie Howe’s side moved into sixth position in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils dropped to eighth as they lost for the fourth time in the league this season.

At the Emirates stadium, it was another disappointing day for Arsenal as they were forced to a 1-1 draw by Wolverhmapton.

This the third time in six days the Gunners will be pegged back as more pressure is heaped on Unai Emery with this latest stalemate.

EPL Results

AFC Bournemouth 1 – 0 Manchester United

Arsenal 1 – 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aston Villa 1 – 2 Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion 2 – 0 Norwich City

Manchester City 2 – 1 Southampton

Sheffield United 3 – 0 Burnley