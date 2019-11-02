INTERVIEW: Why I’m not looking at a move to Europe – Enyimba midfielder Dimgba

Related News

As the Nigeria Professional Football League resumes this weekend after a tortuous four-month break, PREMIUM TIMES speaks with one of the star players on the domestic scene, Stanley Dimgba.

Dimgba presently plays with the defending champions Enyimba. The midfielder speaks on different issues including his wish to secure a move abroad soonest.

Enjoy excerpts…

PT: Can you tell us some of the team you have played for in the Nigeria Professional Football League in the past years?

Dimgba: I’ve played for many teams starting from Plateau united to Kwara United then to Warri Wolves, Sunshine and Enyimba.

PT: Indeed, you’ve seen the league inside out, how would you describe your experience in the Nigerian league, how has it been for you?

Dimgba: My experience in the Nigeria League has been quite fantastic because the League has really improved my football career a lot, I’ve been in the league like 8-9 years now and any time I make a move, I am forward but right now I believe I have it seen it all, so, I’m expecting myself to move out of the Nigerian league now.

There is nothing new that I want to see in the league, I’ve played on the continent and even won a cup with Enyimba. I’ve seen it all so I just want to move forward and I want to play abroad, that’s my target now.

PT: Talking about moving abroad, if you are to make choices, which teams, countries are top on your wish list?

Dimgba: Let me just go straight to the point, I’m not looking at Europe, I’m just looking out for Asian countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the likes; those are the places I want to go. Because football is about making money, you need to make money and there is no time, football is a matter of age, so, you need to push forward and make money. It is not about going to Europe, after everything you will not make the money. I am praying for all these Asia countries and by the grace of God, it must come to pass.

PT: You were part of the Enyimba team that won the league last year, so how was the season for you and do you think your team has what it takes to successfully defend the title?

Dimgba: Definitely! Everybody knows Eyinmba is a big team like Man City of England. Eyinmba wants to win always, this is their 8th time of taking the trophy, so, it’s not a new thing, and anyone that comes to Eyinmba must work and push forward and know that this team is not a losing team, this team wants to win every cup that comes their way. It’s my first title though in the Premier League, so I’m very excited that I achieved my aim. It’s a great experience.

PT: In your eight years in Premier League, what can you call your best moment and your worst moment?

Dimgba: I’ll go straight to the point because since I’ve been playing league, I’ve not experienced that much worst moment because I’ve been playing from small team to big team and I’ve not experienced losses, I’m moving forward. for now, I can say I’ve been experiencing good moments, I’ve not experienced bad moments, I’m not coming down, I’m going forward, it’s a great opportunity.

PT: If we are to look at you, you have scored a couple of goals with different teams you’ve played for, which are the top three goals that you can remember now?

Dimgba: Our match against Lobi Stars, against Raihmo in the Caf Champions League and then our match against Kwara united when I was in Warri wolves, those are the top three goals I enjoyed so much.

PT: How are you looking at your game with TS galaxy and what do you know about TS galaxy?

Dimgba: They are a division two team and I don’t know anything about them. For us in Eyinmba, there is no excuse for us to go out again because we have already go out in the champion’s league and now we have every reason to qualify. We have no reason not to qualify, we are going to push forward and that is our target.

PT: What do you do before every game?

Dimgba: Every game, I like music, Christian record, the record I like most is Chioma Jesus. I play it every day, it motivates me a lot.

PT: Outside football, how do you relax?

Dimgba: I relax with music too, with my family. I relax with Christian records, which is what I have on my phone.