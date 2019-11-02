FIFA U-17 World Cup: Australia secure historic win over Nigeria

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have surrendered their perfect run-in Group B at the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

This follows the 2-1 defeat suffered by coach Manu Garba’s boys on Friday night in their final group game against Australia.

Nigeria had won their first two games against Hungary and Ecuador before Friday’s defeat.

It was Noah Botic that singlehandedly wrecked Nigeria as he continued his fine form in the tournament by netting a brace.

Botic scored a goal in each half in what was an intense match with both sides enterprising in their attacking play.

The forward has scored four of Australia’s five goals at Brazil 2019 and would largely be remembered for this historic win over Nigeria as Austrlia had failed to beat Nigeria in the last seven games between both sides.

This was a significant result for the Joeys as it potentially boosts their chances of securing their qualification to the Round of 16 as one of the best third-place sides

Already qualified for the last 16, Nigeria showed the quality and talent they have in their side despite the result.

The Eaglets registered an astonishing 34 shots but they were thwarted by an inspired Australian defence led by goalkeeper Adam Pavlesic, who made multiple saves on the evening.

That nonetheless, Nigeria head coach Manu Garba will be pleased with his team’s response after going down early when Peter Olawale, who was making his debut, equalised in the 21st minute with a terrific curled, left-footed shot from the edge of the box.

However, the Golden Eaglets are going to want to improve on their finishing in the knockout stage where they will face the third-placed team from Group A, C or D.

