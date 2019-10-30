League Cup : Chelsea, Arsenal crash out

Related News

London clubs Chelsea and Arsenal have both crashed out of this season’s League Cup otherwise known as the Carabao Cup.

While Chelsea were beaten by Manchester United 1-2 at Stamford Bridge, the Guuners once again displayed their inconsistency blowing off two leads before losing 5-4 on penalties to Liverpool at Anfield.

United booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup as Marcus Rashford scored twice for the Red Devils – including a stunning long-range free kick – as the visitors continued their upturn in form with a narrow victory in the capital.

Solskjaer’s side will continue their Premier League season away to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, while Chelsea are next in league action at Watford in Saturday’s late kickoff.

Elsewhere, Liverpool got a shootout victory over Arsenal following a remarkable 5-5 draw inside the 90 minutes at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had not lost on home soil for 27 games and 13 months ahead of the match, but that record looked in serious jeopardy despite Shkodran Mustafi’ early own goal giving them a perfect start after only six minutes.

At the end, the Reds required a late equaliser from Origi to drag Arsenal into penalties before winning the tie.

The first six players all scored in the shootout before Ceballos saw his spot kick saved by Kelleher, setting up Jones for his dream moment in front of the Kop as his penalty sent eight-time winners Liverpool into the EFL Cup quarter-finals