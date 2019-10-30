Chelsea vs Manchester United (LIVE UPDATES): Blues battle resurgent Red Devils

Related News

Manchester United will be hoping to make it three away wins on the bounce tonight as they face eternal rivals Chelsea in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

On their part, the Blues have the opportunity to avenge their opening-day defeat to United when the two sides renew hostilities at Stamford Bridge

United ran out 4-0 winners at Old Trafford to get their Premier League campaign off to a dream start in August, but the fortunes of both sides have varied greatly since with the Blues largely seen as the favourites to progress.

Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and Frank Lampard’s team had a good outing over the weekend and they would hope to build on that.

United romped to victory at Carrow Road on Sunday while Chelsea also did well with a 4-2 victory away from home.

The EFL Cup provides Lampard with his first chance to get an early trophy under his belt and they certainly made a confident start in their quest to reach a second successive final by hammering Grimsby Town 7-1 in the previous round – a result which kicked off their winning streak.

United will provide sterner opposition than Grimsby but will the Blues prevail.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Update.

Kickoff is 9.05 p.m.

Man Utd

Advertisement

Starting XI: Romero; Lindelof, Maguire, Rojo; Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Williams; Lingard; James, Rashford

Subs: Grant, Martial, Mata, Young, Garner, Pereira, Jones

The match has commenced at Stamford Bridge

Corner kick for Chelsea

Maguire wins a free-kick, easing the pressure on United.

Yellow card Scott McTominay

This is Chelsea’s second-youngest starting XI under Frank Lampard (24y 166d), after their game v Sheff Utd in August (24y 159d).

CLOSE! Good chance for United, the best opportunity so far!

Another yellow card.. This time for Batshuayi

United have started to grow into the game slightly now

United have started to grow into the game slightly now

Penalty kick for United!!

Rashford to take it for United… He smashes it in !!!

GOAL Chelsea 0-1 Manchester United

Chelsea last faced Man Utd in the League Cup in a fourth-round tie in October 2012, winning a 5-4 thriller

The Blues just cannot find a route out at the moment as United continue to their own despite playing away

The Blues just cannot find a route out at the moment as United continue to their own despite playing away

Quick short corner kick by Chelsea

Good tackle by United halts another Chelsea move

Pulisic commits a foul

This has been a very good first half from United, who lead courtesy of a penalty from Rashford.