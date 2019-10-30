AFCON Qualifiers: Nigeria invites Musa, Chukwueze, 21 others for Benin, Lesotho ties

Related News

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has unveiled his squad for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against The Benin Republic and Lesotho.

In the 23-man roster released on Wednesday, Captain Ahmed Musa is top on the list having recovered from the injury that ruled him out of the Super Eagles’ recent game. Also, midfielder Ramon Azeez was retained after seeing action in this month’s 1-1 draw with five-time world champions Brazil in Singapore.

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is called for the first time since the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this year summer. The first choice goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, is out for several months after his horrific injury against Brazil. Defender Kenneth Omeruo is back, while there is another opportunity for midfielder Mikel Agu to flow back to the mainstream.

France –based utility player, Samuel Kalu, returns after missing the friendly against Brazil. England–based midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, is on standby as a result of his injury and is being monitored.

Nigeria, who won the bronze medal in Egypt, open their campaign for a place in Cameroon 2021 by welcoming the Squirrels of Benin Republic (who also featured in Egypt) to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Wednesday, November 13, before flying to Maseru to play Lesotho’s Crocodiles on Sunday, November 17, on Day Two of the qualifying series.

FULL LIST OF 23 EAGLES INVITED

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Bryan Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia)

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, Belgium); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France)

Standby: Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City, England)

Advertisement