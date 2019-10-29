U-17 World Cup: Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets battle Ecuador

Nigeria Golden eaglets
Nigeria Golden Eaglets (Photo Credit: @Fastrack100 on Twitter)

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will on Tuesday night be gunning to secure an early berth in the Round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

They will take on Ecuador in their second group game at the tournament.
The Nigerian lads at the weekend showed tenacity in their group opener against Hungary, coming from behind twice before recording a pulsating 4-2 victory.

Ecuador were also victorious in their group opener against Australia as the early goals by the South Americans gave them a 2-1 win.

This will be the first-ever game between these two countries in a FIFA U-17 tournament.

Going into Tuesday’s game with an outright victory will confirm their early qualification for the Round of 16.

A draw may be adequate depending on other outcomes. The camp of the U17 National Team has been much energised.

It has been energised by the words of love and encouragement by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president on Sunday congratulated the boys for the 4-2 lashing of Hungary in their opening match on Saturday, which put them at the top of Group B on goals difference ahead of Ecuador, 2-1 winners over Australia.

Indeed, perseverance, persistence, and determination characterised the Eaglets’ 4-2 win over Hungary, as they pushed until they got three goals in six minutes in the second half to turn the game on its head.

Tuesday’s top-of-the-table clash with Ecuador at the same Estadio Olimpico, starting at 9 p.m. Nigeria time, promises to be explosive, with both teams aware that victory would mean an early slot in the championship’s Round of 16.

Captain Samson Tijani told thenff.com on Monday: “We are very happy to have seen the congratulatory messages by Mr. President. Our morale has been lifted even higher, and we will go into the match against Ecuador with greater determination to win.”

Australia and Hungary who lost their opening games will face off in the other Group B tie.

