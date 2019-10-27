EPL Round-Up: Liverpool secure comeback, Man United break away jinx

Related News

Liverpool restored their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 2-1 comeback win over Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

Harry Kane gave Spurs a dream start in the Super Sunday clash with a header after just 47 seconds, and superb goalkeeping from Paulo Gazzaniga sent Spurs into half-time a goal ahead.

However, Jordan Henderson volleyed home a rare goal after 51 minutes and Serge Aurier clumsily fouled Sadio Mane in the box to concede a penalty 15 minutes from time.

Mohamed Salah stepped up and expertly converted the spot-kick to boost Liverpool’s belief that this could be their year for the title, while consigning Spurs to yet another defeat.

Jinx broken

At Carrow Road, Manchester United recorded their first Premier League away win since February despite missing two penalties in a 3-1 win at Norwich.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ended their 11-match run without a win away from Old Trafford by beating Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League in midweek, and backed it up with an impressive performance at Carrow Road.

United broke the deadlock through Scott McTominay’s low drive and while Rashford failed to score from the spot, the England international made up for it moments later to bag his 50th United goal.

United missed their second penalty before half-time when Martial was denied as Krul again guessed correctly to keep his side in the game.

Just like Rashford, Martial also made amends with his goal in the 73rd minute before Norwich pulled one back in the 88th minute through half-time substitute Onel Hernandez.

London derby

In the London derby at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by city rivals Crystal Palace as VAR denied the Gunners what would have been a late winner from Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Advertisement

Arsenal took a 2-0 lead within nine minutes when centrebacks Sokratis and David Luiz got on the scoresheet just 106 seconds apart from two corner kicks delivered by Nicolas Pepe.

However, Palace reduced the deficit from the penalty spot. They even started the second half the stronger of the two sides and seven minutes after the restart, Jordan Ayew levelled the score with a header at the far post from a James McArthur cross.