Liverpool Vs Tottenham (LIVE UPDATES): Spurs set for crunch clash against Reds

After seeing their perfect run in the Premier League halted last weekend in the away tie against Manchester United, Liverpool will be hoping to return to winning ways as they take on Tottenham Hotspurs at Anfield this evening

This Super Sunday clash is a repeat of the 2019 Champions League final and just as Liverpool won that tie, many tip them to do so again going by their form compared to their opponents.

While Jurgen Klopp’s men are top on the log, Tottenham currently find themselves 10th in the Premier League with 12 points from nine matches.

The Reds dropped their first points of the season at the ninth time of asking last time out, but they returned to winning ways in midweek and take on a Spurs side struggling for form so far in 2019-20.

Liverpool have dominated the recent history of this fixture, winning 10 and losing just one of the last 15 meetings across all competitions.

That includes victories in all three games last season, and should Klopp’s side avoid an upset on Sunday then it would be the first time they have won four games in a row against Spurs since 2015.

The last time Spurs tasted victory at Anfield was in 2011. Since then, they have endured a run of eight games which includes five defeats.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates.

Kickoff is 5.30 p.m.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Origi.

Kick-off at Anfield

GOALLLLL… Kane gives Tottenham a bright start

Kane

This is one of the fastest goals so far this season

Liverpool will be looking to recover from this early setback

Tottenham Hotspur awarded a throw-in in their own half.

Kane now has six goals this season in the Premier League

Harry Kane is the third player to score inside 60 seconds at Anfield in a Premier League game

Robertson with a quick throw-in for Liverpool

The match at Anfield has been temporarily halted for a check on Serge Aurier, who is down injured.

Salah with a shot on target for Liverpool but no hassles for Spurs

Tottenham pressing again as they try to get a second goal… Liverpool need to sit up

Close.. Liverpool comes close as Salah rattles the crossbar before Spurs goalkeeper makes a crucial save

Great goalkeeping by the Spurs goalkeeper as it is still Liverpool 0-1 Tottenham

Free kick to Liverpool FC in their own half.

First Yellow card goes to Moussa Sissoko

Danny Rose also booked

End-to-end stuff at Anfield but Spurs holding on to their slim advanatage

Three minutes added time

Half Time Liverpool 0-1 Tottenham

HALF-TIME: @HKane’s early goal is the difference at the break

Second half already underway

Yellow card for Liverpool’s Loveren

GOALLLLL !! Liverpool go level at 1 – 1 through Jordan Henderson

Georginio Wijnaldum and Salah with two efforts but scoreline remains Liverpool 1-1 Spurs

Another booking, this time for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Penalty for Liverpool

Mo Sallah to take the kick

GOALLL.. Salah makes it Liverpool 2-1

Gomez in for Sallah

CHANCE ! Son Heung-min smashes in a shot on target. The Liverpool keeper makes a crucial save

Full Time: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham