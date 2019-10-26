INTERVIEW: Why I’m not disappointed over delayed Super Eagles call — Enyimba’s Olufemi Kayode

Related News

The dream of almost every player is to have the chance to represent their country one day.

It is the same for new Enyimba goalkeeper Olufemi Kayode who is rated among the best in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

While most analysts believe Kayode deserves a chance to fight for a shirt with the Super Eagles, the goalkeeper tells PREMIUM TIMES he would continue to work hard and expect his own appointed time to fly with the national team to come soon.

Aside from his Super Eagles’ dream, Kayode also speaks on other issues including the most lethal striker he has come up against in the NPFL.

PT: You did so well for Lobi Stars both in the NPFL and the Champions League, what actually informed your move from Makurdi to join Enyimba?

Kayode: The major attraction to Enyimba was the CAF Champions League but I must say emphatically that I really enjoyed my time at Lobi Stars and want to appreciate the football club for everything they did for me. Honestly, I came here for Champions League and maybe because of the name of Enyimba is also a big club.

PT: As it stands now, Enyimba have dropped out of CAF Champions League but they are in the Confederation Cup. Are you in any way disappointed?

Honestly, I won’t say I’m disappointed but at the same time I’m disappointed because that is one of the reasons why I came here, to contribute my quota so that we can get to the group stage and probably go far to winning the trophy. But since we are out, we have to focus on the Confederation Cup and move ahead.

PT: The immediate task ahead of you and your Enyimba teammates is the play-off round tie against South African side TS Galaxy, what do you know about the team

Kayode: I don’t really know much about them but the little I know since we heard they won their Federation Cup there, that means they are a very good side and we are working hard and not leaving any stone unturned.

PT: Many people have continually called for your inclusion in the national team, how do you feel not being given the deserved attention, do you feel disappointed about not being accorded the kind of respect you deserve?

Honestly, I won’t say I’m disappointed, you know, in life, it’s all about time and chance, so whenever the chance and time is given to me, I’ll have to take it. So, I’m waiting for my chance and time.

PT: Enyimba won the title last season, do you think they can defend the title again this season?

Definitely, they will. You can see they mean business with the quality of players they have brought in from different clubs during the transfer window. We are all focused and ready for the task ahead.

PT: You have faced a lot of striker in the league, who would you regard as the deadliest among them.

Kayode: I think I would pick Mfon Udoh, he is a very good striker and very intelligent.

PT: So who is your role model, one you look up to as a goalkeeper.

Kayode: My favourite goalkeeper is Buffon, I like the Italian legend a lot.

PT: How do you relax when you don’t play football?

Kayode: I relax at home, I watch movies at home, that’s how I relax.

PT: Every player has some sort of ‘ritual’ they perform before every game, how do you prepare yourself for games?

Kayode: I listen to music and I also pray too.

PT: Looking back at your time in the league, if you are to pick your best moment, what would that be?

Kayode: When I won the Federation cup with Akwa United in 2015, it was really a fantastic moment for me.