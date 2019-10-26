EPL: Ndidi dazzles as Leicester City record biggest away win ever

Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi and his Leicester City teammates have returned to the second spot on the Premier League standings.

They did that in style on Friday night; crushing hapless Southampton 9-0 at St Mary’s.

Ndidi was in action from start to finish but his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was conspicuously missing.

The massive win by Leicester City equaled the record for the biggest ever Premier League victory.

Ben Chilwell opened the scoring in the 10th minuteo. Moments later, the hosts were reduced to 10 men following Ryan Bertrand’s dismissal.

Youri Tielemans and then Ayoze Perez added two quick goals to the tally, before the Spanish attacker grabbed his second goal of the match.

Jamie Vardy scored before the break to make the score 5-0 at half-time.

Relentless

The Foxes continued their relentless approach in the second half as Perez completed his hat-trick in the 57th minute and then Vardy netted his second goal of the game a minute later.

James Maddison then got on the score-sheet as he executed a brilliant free-kick to make it 8-0.

Vardy completed the rout deep into stoppage time from the spot to bag his third goal of the match to make it 9-0.

Brendan Rodgers’ side move up to second place with 20 points on the board, five points behind Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Southampton have slid into the relegation zone after taking a battering on their goal difference.

