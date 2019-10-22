UEFA Champions League Round-Up: Nigeria’s Bonaventure suffers heavy defeat against PSG

Related News

After hugging the headlines with his twin strike against Real Madrid on matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure was at the receiving end on Tuesday.

His Belgian team, Club Brugge, was whipped 5-0 by PSG with Kylian Mbappe netting a hat trick in the largely one-sided encounter.

The Frenche forward was introduced from the bench seven minutes into the second half and helped put the game out of Brugge’s reach with a devastating display that also included an assist.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have now won all three European matches without conceding and are five points better off than second-placed Real Madrid, who beat Galatasaray 1-0 in the other Group A fixture.

Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich came from behind to claim a 3-2 win over Olympiacos in Champions League Group B on Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s result, Bayern made it three wins from three in Europe thanks to Lewandowski’s predatory instincts after Youssef El-Arabi put Olympiacos in front.

It was a good night for English teams as Tottenham put their recent problems behind them for the night with a comprehensive 5-0 home win over Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son both scored twice, with Erik Lamela also joining in the fun as Spurs rediscovered their spark against their overwhelmed Serbian opponents.

Manchester City also secured an emphatic victory as Raheem Sterling hit a brilliant 11-minute hat-trick to help his team to a 5-1 victory over Atalanta.

Pep Guardiola’s side started on the back foot when Ruslan Malinovsky converted a first-half penalty to give the visitors an early lead at Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement

But City responded superbly as Sergio Aguero struck twice before the interval.

Sterling had provided the assists for both of Aguero’s goals, but the England winger was yet to bring on his own individual contribution

After the interval, Sterling struck three times to complete a personal master class that underlined his rise in the Guardiola era from a regular playmaker to a lethal finisher.

Action will continue in the Champions League on Wednesday with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Victor Osimhen’s Lille taking the center stage.