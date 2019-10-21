Ballon d’Or 2019: Lionel Messi, Ronaldo headline 30-man list

Messi and Ronaldo [TALKSPORT]
Messi and Ronaldo [TALKSPORT]

Fierce rivals Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are top on a 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or 2019 released on Monday.

Virgil van Dijk who has recently been challenging the dominance of the duo is also in the star-studded list, but Brazilian and PSG superstar Neymar failed to make the cut.

The trio were the top three in voting for Fifa’s The Best award earlier this year,

Ronaldo and Messi currently share the record for most Ballon d’Or wins with five, and are looking to take the lead outright.

Read also: I deserve more Ballon d’Or awards than Messi, says Ronaldo

The duo have enjoyed a good run in the period under review after winning domestic league titles with Juventus and Barcelona respectively, while Ronaldo also led Portugal to victory in the Uefa Nations League.

The nominees in full:

Sergio Aguero (Man City)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Matthjis de Ligt (Juevntus)

Joao Felix (Portugal)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Riyad Mahrez (Man City)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Mo Salah (Liverpool)

Bernardo Silva (Man City)

Heung-min Son (Tottenham)

Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Donny van de Beek (Ajax)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.