Arsenal missed the chance to go third on the Premier League table on Monday night as the Gunners were condemned to a surprise 1-0 defeat by Sheffield United.

Lys Mousset got the all-important goal as the Gunners’ woes away from home in the League continued on Monday.

The Frenchman’s first-half strike proved enough to earn Chris Wilder’s side a 1-0 win and leave Arsenal without three points on the road in the league since they beat Newcastle at St James’ Park on the opening day of the season.

Nigeria-born Bukayo Saka was in action for Unai Emery’s side but hard as he tried, he could not save the day

Saka was even booked for simulation in the second half as Arsenal toiled to get an away point.

Before Monday’s outing, the Gunners were unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions but that good run has been halted now.

Arsenal will need to pick themselves fast as they have a busy schedule with games against Vitoria de Guimaraes, Crystal Palace and Liverpool in three separate competitions before November rolls around.

For Shieldfield, they will travel to West Ham United and welcome Burnley in their next two before facing struggling duo Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in back-to-back fixtures either side of the November international break.