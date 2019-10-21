London police arrest two over racial abuse during football match

London Metropolitan Police (Photo Credit: Greek Reporter Europe)
Two men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault at Saturday’s FA Cup qualifying match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town in North London, the capital’s Metropolitan Police said.

The men, aged 23 and 26, were arrested on Monday in Chard and Yeovil, in South-western English county of Somerset, following an investigation into reports of racist comments made during the match, police said.

The contest was abandoned after 64 minutes of play amid reports of racial abuse against Haringey’s players including Cameroonian goalkeeper, Valery Douglas Pajetat.

According to reports in British media, objects were hurled at Pajetat and he was spat at by visiting Yeovil fans.

“There is absolutely no place for racism in football and @Growler1Tom and the #Boro players decided to leave the pitch as a result of the abuse they were subjected to,’’ the north London club said in a tweet on Saturday.

“Game has been abandoned following racial abuse. Horrendous afternoon,’’ the club said in another tweet.

“It must be said that 99.9% of [Yeovil Town’s] fans are also disgusted by what’s happened as much as we are.’’

The arrests come less than a week after several people were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the racist disruption that marred their Bulgaria’s Euro 2020 qualifier with England in Sofia.(dpa/NAN)

