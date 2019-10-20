EPL: Manchester United, Liverpool end tie in stalemate

Neither Manchester United nor Liverpool looked satisfied as their Premier League tie ended in a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Old Trafford.

The Reds went in front in the 36th minute albeit in a debatable manner as Marcus Rashford poked in the ball after receiving a good cross from David James.

While the Red Devils held on to that slim lead until late in the second half, Adam Lallana rescued a point for the visitors whose lead at the top of the Premier League table has now been reduced to six points.

Though Liverpool entered the fixture with eight wins from eight league games this season, Coach Jurgen Klopp had never won at Old Trafford and the tradition continued for the German on Sunday.

In a scrappy first half, it was United who were finding themselves in more promising positions, though neither side created a clear cut chance until Rashford found the net from a Daniel James cross on 35 minutes.

A VAR check ensued due to a challenge on Liverpool’s Divock Origi by Victor Lindelof in the buildup, but the goal stood.

The Reds initially thought they got an equaliser when Sadio Mane stabbed the ball past David de Gea, but the goal was ruled out for a handball.

Liverpool increased the pressure in the second half as they pursued an equaliser, and finally found the net with five minutes of regulation time remaining, when substitute Lallana scored at the back post after a cross from Andy Robertson.

Attention will now shift to the Champions League for Liverpool and the Europa League for United.

