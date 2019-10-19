EPL Round-Up: Ndidi moves to second spot with Leicester City

Related News

Things are looking up nicely for Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi as he and his teammates at Leicester City have momentarily moved up to the second spot on the Premier League table just behind Liverpool.

The Foxes took the big leap on the EPL standings after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Burnley at King Power Stadium.

While Ndidi was in action for the Foxes for the entire 90 minutes, his teammate and compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was left out of the match day squad again.

Leicester started on the back foot in Saturday’s game as Jamie Vardy canceled out Chris Wood’s 26th-minute opener, before Youri Tielemans put the home team ahead with a powerful strike in the 74th minute.

VAR will surely make the headlines after Burnley’s equaliser was chalked off in the closing stages.

Leicester City presently have 17 points from nine games and could be overtaken by both Manchester City and Arsenal who have played one game less.

Elsewhere, in the early kickoff, Alex Iwobi started and was in action for 87 minutes as Everton returned to winning ways by beating West Ham 2-0 at Goodison Park.

Bernard and Gylfi Sigurdsson got the goals that gave the Toffees the victory.

READ ALSO:

In other Saturday games, it ended goalless between Bournemouth and Norwich City.

Also, Aston Villa came from behind to beat Brighton & Hove 2-1 at Villa Park.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s Leon Balogun was left out of Brighton’s matchday squad for the umpteenth time.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea needed a 73rd-minute strike from Marcos Alonso to secure all three points against Newcastle United.

Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham were both in action for the Blues.

Dele Alli rescued Tottenham Hostpur from a home defeat as Spurs forced Watford to a 1-1 draw.

The Nigerian duo of Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru were conspicuously missing of the Hornets.