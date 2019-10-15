NPFL: Enyimba to begin title defence against Nasarawa United

Related News

The 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season has now been fixed to commence on November 3 with defending champions Enyimba starting out against Nasarawa United.

The new date for the NPFL kickoff was announced late Monday night as the draws for the season was also conducted concurrently in Abuja.

The draw was supervised by the League Management Company Chairman, Shehu Dikko, and the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salihu Abubakar.

According to the LMC, the league will revert to its original format of the 20 teams represented in a single NPFL log.

Due to late kickoff, an abridged version was adopted last season which culminated in a Super Six tourney to produce the champion.

Aside from the Enyimba and Nasarawa United tie, some of the interesting pairings on the opening day include a clash between two former champions, Plateau United and Lobi Stars.

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu will also be leading Heartland against his former team, MFM, as the Olukoya Boys travel to Okigwe to face the Naze Millionaires.

Ilechukwu served MFM for 13 years before opting to join the Naze Millionaires earlier this year.

Elsewhere, newly-promoted sides, Jigawa Golden Stars, Warri Wolves, Adamawa United, and Akwa Starlets will be facing Wikki Tourist, Akwa United, Ifeanyi Uba and Delta Force respectively.

The 2019/20 NPFL season is expected to end on May 30, 2020

MATCHDAY 1 Fixtures:

Wikki Tourist vs Jigawa Golden Stars

Plateau United vs Lobi Stars

Delta Force vs Akwa Starlets

Kano Pillars vs Rivers United

Heartland vs MFM

Ifeanyi Ubah vs Adamawa United

Enugu Rangers vs Sunshine Stars

Warri Wolves vs Akwa United

Abia Warriors vs Kastina United

Enyimba vs Nasarawa United