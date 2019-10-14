Euro Qualifiers: Ronaldo nets 700th goal, Fikayo fails to make England debut

Related News

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th career goal on Monday night but it was not enough to save Portugal from defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Ukraine in their Euro 2020 qualifier.

Portugal went into the tie five points behind their opponents in Group B with a game in hand.

Having fallen two goals behind, Ronaldo ensured the night was all about him as he calmly slotted in the penalty kick awarded to his team.

The latest goal is Ronaldo’s 95th goal for his country.

In terms of his club career, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored five for Sporting before his £12 million move to Manchester United.

The transfer fee made him the most expensive teenager in world football but it’s fair to say he paid that back during the six seasons he was at Old Trafford.

In another Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday night despite the racist chants which led to the game being paused twice, England confirmed their superiority over their host Bulgaria as they whipped the Eastern European side 6-0.

Ross Barkley and Raheem Sterling scored twice each with the duo of Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane also contributing a goal each to help the Three Lions return to winning ways after the shock loss to the Czech Republic.

Meanwhile the new-recruited Nigeria-born duo of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori were relegated to the bench for the entire 90 minutes.

While Abraham who got a cameo role in England’s last game is no longer eligible to play for Nigeria, his Chelsea teammate Tomori still has a chance for a possible rethink to play for Nigeria having been completely snubbed in the two qualifying games.

Advertisement

In some of the other Euro 2020 Qualifiers also decided on Monday night, France and Turkey played out a 1-1 draw while Albania spanked Moldavia 4-0 away from home.