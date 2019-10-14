Neymar out for four weeks after Nigeria friendly injury

Brazil superstar Neymar
Brazil superstar Neymar[PHOTO CREDIT: BBC]

Brazil superstar Neymar is set for another spell on the sidelines after his brief appearance in Sunday’s friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Paris Saint Germain forward, who was making his 101st appearance for Brazil, hobbled off clutching a hamstring early into the friendly international at the Singapore National Stadium before being replaced by Philippe Coutinho.

According to a statement released on Monday by PSG, after extensive medical tests carried out on Neymar, the world’s costliest player is set to be out of action for at least four weeks.

“Neymar Jr had an MRI this afternoon which confirms a grade 2 lesion of the left ischiosis-tibial femoral biceps.

“A medical point on the evolution will be redone in 8 days. But the deadline to return to competition is evaluated at 4 weeks depending on the evolution,” The statement on the PSG site read.

This latest setback is just another in a worryingly long list of injuries Neymar has suffered over the past few seasons.

The Brazilian broke his metatarsal in January for PSG, which saw him ruled out for 85 days, before he then suffered ankle ligament damage just two months after his return in April, forcing him out of the end of the season and the Copa America.

In total, Neymar has missed 38 games due to injury for PSG alone over the last two seasons.

The former Barcelona star has enjoyed a fine start to the new season for both club and country, scoring seven goals already, the most recent of which came in PSG’s 4-0 win over Angers SCO but that good run has been thwarted with this injury setback.

With this development, Neymar will be missing a handful of game starting with his team’s upcoming French Ligue 1 game against OGC Nice and is also the next UEFA Champions League group fixture away to Club Brugge of Belgium on October 22.

