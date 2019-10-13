Brazil Vs Nigeria Live Updates: Super Eagles battle Samba Boys in Singapore

Related News

All is now set for the high-profile friendly match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Samba Boys of Brazil.

This is the first meeting at senior level between both continental powerhouses since the 2003 friendly played in Abuja to open the then newly-built National stadium.

Sunday’s contest billed for the Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore, is coming 23 years after Nigeria, on their way to winning Africa’s first Olympic football gold, spanked the Selecao in the semi-final at the Athens Stadium in the State of Georgia, USA.

There has been no competitive tie between both countries’ senior teams since that memorable U23 match in Georgia, and Sunday’s session will test the character of the Nigerian side who are somewhat building a new team after a rash of retirements and injuries to key players.

Brazil last Thursday were forced to a 1-1 draw by Africa’s highest-ranked team, Senegal.

Coach Gernot Rohr’s men will be hoping for a good outing against the Samba Boys.

Kickoff is 1.00 p.m.

Nigeria Starting XI:

Uzoho; Awaziem, Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Collins; Aribo, Ndidi, Chukwueze, Iwobi, Simon; Osimhen

We are set for the game… National anthems of both teams rendered

Brazil get the game underway

Brazil putting Nigeria on the backfoot in the early exchanges

Firmino tries a shot, but it goes slightly off-target

Good shot by Osimhen… That was close

Collins with a hurriedly taken cross, Emerson with an easy catch for Brazil

Neymar leaves the pitch for Coutinho, the superstar appears injured

This is a very young Super Eagles side with an average age in the team of 24 years of age.

Iwobi tries a shot but effectively blocked by the Brazilians

The Super Eagles are pressing back now after an initial slow start

Uzoho makes a save as Gabriel Jesus tries to head in the ball

Thirty minutes gone Brazil 0-0 Nigeria

Another save .. Firminho with a shot from close range but Uzoho makes another save

Water break for both teams

GOALLLL!! Aribo gives Nigeria the lead

Ndidi fires from long range but Ederson gathers well. The Super Eagles buoyed with their goal now.

Gabriel Jesus goes close for Brazil but forces a corner as Tite’s men look to claw a way back here.

Free kick as Moses Simon brings down Casemerio

Coutinho with the free-kick but it is off-target

Osimhen looks the business for Nigeria today. Always busy and causing problems for the Brazil rear-guard. No surprise he’s the current top scorer in France.

Half Time Brazil 0-1 Nigeria

We are back for the second half

The Super Eagles get the game back underway

Goal… Casemerio gives Brazil the equaliser

The Real Madrid star scores off a rebound… His third goal in seven games

Ndidi makes a desperate clearance as the Brazilians are looking to get another goal

Great save by Uzoho again.. Quick reaction by the keeper to deny Gabriel Jesus

New entrant Richarlison already causing the Super Eagles defense headaches

Another corner kick for Brazil who are gradually imposing themselves in this game

CHANCE! Casemerio almost gets another goal but his header rattles the crossbar

Uzoho appears injured after an awkward landing

Firmino out for Gabriel B

Uzoho stretched out as Maduka Okoye is given a debut with Nigeria

Another water break for both teams as it is quite humid here

Awaziem makes a block as Ricardlison comes close again for Brazil

Onuachu comes in for Victor Osimhen

Bonaventure comes in for Moses Simon

Ramon Azeez comes in for the tired Alex Iwobi

Semi Ajayi makes a crucial block as Coutinho comes close to scoring for Brazil

Chukwueze fires from close range but Emerson makes a point-blank save

Ndidi gets a yellow card

Peter Olayinka in for Samuel Chukwueze

Five minutes added time

Aribo brought down by Thiago Silva

Full-time Brazil 1-1 Nigeria