Euro Qualifiers: Tammy Abraham starts on sour note

Tammy Abraham

Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham, finally made his competitive debut for England on Friday night in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

But it wasn’t a dream outing for the Nigeria-born forward who was handed barely six minutes of playing time against the Czech Republic.

The Three Lions lost their perfect record in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying on Friday, losing to the Czech Republic 2-1 at Sinobo Stadium despite an early goal from Harry Kane.

Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot after just five minutes, but Jakub Brabec tied things up just four minutes later.

Zdenek Ondrasek found a late winner for the Czechs, who moved level with England at the top of Group A with the win. The Three Lions have a match in hand, however.

England will face Bulgaria in another qualifier on Monday. The Czechs will battle Northern Ireland in a friendly.

With Friday’s game, Abraham is no longer eligible to play for Nigeria.

However, for Fikayo Tomori who was left on the bench for 90 minutes, he can still make a U-turn to feature for the Super Eagles if he is still overlooked in Monday’s game against Bulgaria.

The 21-year-old had said it was difficult to settle for England ahead of Nigeria and Canada.

“England is such a big nation, as well as Nigeria and Canada, so I think I was going to be happy with whoever called me up – but it’s nice it is England,”

“It wasn’t England all the way. I had certain people and certain things that I had to consider. I spoke to my family and people that I care about it and that’s the decision I came to. So, when England came calling, it was difficult to say no.” the Chelsea defender stated.

