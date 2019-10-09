International Friendly: Argentina hold Germany in four-goal thriller

Despite not having their talisman Lionel Messi, Argentina produced a wonderful second-half comeback to draw 2-2 with Germany in an international friendly at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday night.

It was indeed a game of two halves, as Germany raced into a two-goal lead.

Serge Gnabry who grabbed the headlines after scoring four goals for Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League continued his fine form with the opener in the 15th minute.

Kai Havertz scored his first international goal to give Germany a seemingly comfortable 2-0 lead six minutes after.

But with plenty of speedy turnovers in the opening period, Germany looked to run out of puff in the second half as Argentina fought back.

Lionel Scaloni made some inspired substitutions as Lucas Alario just after the hour mark pulled one back for the visitors not long after coming on. Lucas Ocampos levelled things up five minutes before full time.

Both nations are back in action on Sunday. Germany travel to Estonia for a 2020 European Championship qualifier and Argentina play Ecuador in an international friendly.

