EPL Round-Up: Man City suffer shock defeat as Chelsea, Arsenal secure crucial wins

It was a case of different strokes for different folks in the Premier League on Sunday as the big teams took centre stage after their respective engagements in Europe during the week.

A second-half double by Adama Traore earned Wolverhampton Wanderers a shock win at Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were caught twice on the counter attack, first in the 80th minute and then again four minutes into injury time.

It leaves City eight points behind Liverpool after eight games.

Elsewhere, Tammy Abraham was on the score-sheet for Chelsea once again as the Blues beat Southampton 4-1 at the Saint Mary’s stadium.

Abraham’s eighth league goal of the season set the Blues on their way after 17 minutes before Mason Mount doubled the lead.

Danny Ings’ effort on 30 minutes gave Southampton hope but N’Golo Kante’s deflected effort before half-time gave the visitors breathing space again.

Michy Batshuayi in the 89th minute put the icing on the cake as the Blues complete the rout of the Saints.

Sunday’s away win has moved Lampard’s men up to fifth, with struggling Southampton still just a point above the bottom three.

The Blues will face Newcastle United at the Stamford Bridge after the international break while Southampton will lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux stadium.

There was also joy for Arsenal on Sunday as they scrapped out a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

David Luiz’s ninth-minute header proved to be the difference between the Gunners and the Cherries and Unai Emery’s side won all three points that has taken them up to the third spot on the Premier League standings.

Arsenal have now won 17 home Premier League games under Unai Emery – since the start of last season. Only Liverpool (21) and Man City (20) have won more than the Gunners.