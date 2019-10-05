EPL Round-Up: Liverpool snatch late win, Iwobi loses with Everton again

Related News

Liverpool have temporarily moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League standings following a 2-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

The nervy win by the Reds at Anfield on Saturday is their 17th straight victory in the Premier League as they continue their perfect start to the 2019/20 season.

Sadio Mane gave Liverpool the lead five minutes before the break with his 50th Premier League goal for the club before James Maddison equalised with 10 minutes remaining.

But Liverpool hit back in the dying seconds as Marc Albrighton fouled Mane in the penalty area and James Milner converted from the spot with virtually the last kick of the game.

Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi was in action for 90 minutes in the game against Liverpool and was booked in the first half for a rash tackle.

At Turf Moor, Alex Iwobi was also in the starting line up but he could not help Everton halt their poor run as the Toffees are now sinking fast into the relegation zone having been beaten 1-0 by Burnley.

Iwobi did try his bit as he came close to scoring twice in the 14th and then in the 40th minute. The former Arsenal man was on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes.

It was Jeff Hendrick that got the winning goal for Burnley against Everton to send the Clarets into the international break on a real high

The win has propelled Burnley into fourth place in the EPL table.

Interestingly, these two sides had never drawn a Premier League game before in 10 previous meetings and the tradition continued on Saturday.

In the early kickoff, Brighton stunned Tottenham Hotspur 3-0, with Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly (2) getting on the scoresheet for the Seagulls.

Nigeria international Leon Balogun was an unused substitute in that game.

Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru were not in Watford’s 18-man matchday squad as they battled to a barren draw against Sheffield United at Vicarage Road.