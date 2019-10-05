Watch some Nigerian goals in the Champions and Europa

Related News

Osimhen scores first-ever UCL goal

Victor Osimhen showed on Tuesday that he is not only effective in Ligue 1 but that he is capable of cutting it in the UEFA Champions League. The 20-year-old led Lille’s fightback against Chelsea on Tuesday as he powered a header past Chelsea’s goalkeeper, to bring Lille level in the 33rd minute.

Osimhen has now scored seven goals in 10 appearances for the French side in all competitions and he was given a 7/10 scored by whoscored.com, the second-best in his side.

Dennis gets a brace at the Santiago Bernabeu

Emmanuel Dennis was enamoured with the majestic Bernebeu with its 81,000 capacity before the game but his brace allowed his Belgian team, Club Brugge take a point from the 13-time champions. A gaffe, on Dennis’ part in the eighth minute completely bamboozled Thibaut Courtois and a stumble in the 39th minute did not prevent the Nigerian striker from calmly lifting the ball over the onrushing Courtois. The 21-year-old has three UCL goals this season in six appearances, added to the two he has scored in six league appearances.

Dennis was taken off in the 71st minute as Real rallied back to equalise in the 85th minute. Brugge are second in the Group A table with two points from two matches and welcome group leaders. PSG to the Jan Breydelstadion on October 22, when they will hope to produce another shocker.

Sadiq nets a brace to power Partizan beyond Astana

Umar Sadiq scored the two goals that enabled Partizan Beograd to get a 2-1 win away to FC Astana in the Europa League on Thursday. The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist scored in the 28th as he reacted the quickest to a ricochet in the box to blast past the goalkeeper. On 72 minutes, he started a move and got the return to blast another scorcher past the befuddled goalkeeper. Partizan are tied at the top of Group L on four points with Manchester United, who they host on October 24.

Umar has now scored three goals in eight UEFA Europa League appearances this season and five goals in the Serbian league in eight appearances. The 22-year-old will be hoping Gernot Rohr notices these goals and therefore gets another chance to play for the Super Eagles.