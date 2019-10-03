Europa League Round Up: Arsenal thrash Standard Liege

Related News

Arsenal recorded the biggest win in the Europa League games played on Thursday as they thrashed Standard Liege 4-0 at Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli stole the headline with two goals and an assist as Unai Emery’s men bossed the largely one-sided affair.

With Hector Bellerin named as Arsenal captain for the first time, Unai Emery’s slick Gunners dominated from the first whistle and had the game wrapped up inside 21 minutes.

Arsenal were two up inside 16 minutes, thanks to two goals from teenage forward Martinelli.

The Brazilian’s first came as he got his head to Kieran Tierney’s cross from the left-wing, before he created space in the box to curl home a second three minutes later.

And it was 3-0 to Arsenal by the 22nd minute, thanks to Joe Willock’s calm finish after the ball deflected into his path.

Arsenal chalked up their fourth of the night just short of the hour mark, when Dani Ceballos scored from close range to register his first goal for the club, on loan from Real Madrid.

While Arsenal were cruising, Manchester United could only get a barren draw against AZ Akmar.

Elsewhere, goals from Jens Toornstra and Rick Karsdorp gave Feyenoord a 2-0 home victory over Porto in a clash of former European champions in Group G.

Wolves, in their first European campaign since 1980, rebounded from an opening loss to Braga as Willy Boly’s stoppage-time goal earned them a 1-0 win at Besiktas.

Braga and Slovan Bratislava drew 2-2 to bump both sides up to four points at the top of Group K, while Austrian debutants Wolfsberg drew 1-1 at home to Roma in Group J.

PHOTO CREDIT: Express.co.uk