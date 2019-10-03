Former Nigeria football captain, Isaac Promise, dies at 31

Related News

A former Nigeria U-20 and U-23 captain, Isaac Promise, is dead.

The 31-year old who last played for Austin Bold FC in the United Soccer League, USL Championship, died on Wednesday according to a statement released by his American club.

Among many other accomplishments, Promise won gold at 2005 Africa Youth Championships in the Republic of Benin as well as a silver same year at the FIFA U20 World Cup.

He also led the Nigeria team to the Beijing 2008 Olympics where the country won silver.

Though Promise flourished more with the youth teams, he did have a chance with the Super Eagles where he appeared first in 2009. He earned three caps and scored one goal.

Promise played professionally for 14 seasons, much of which was spent in Turkey. He scored a total of 77 club goals during his career.

Below is the statement from his last club.

Austin Bold FC is heartbroken by the death of Promise Isaac who passed Wednesday night at the age of 31.

An accomplished player, Isaac became the club’s 7th signing in history in August 2018 after spending the previous 12 seasons in the Turkish Süper Lig, TFF First League, and the Saudi Professional League. In that time, Isaac registered over 350 appearances and scored 79 goals.

Originally from Zaria, Nigeria, Isaac is a full Nigerian international who has represented the Super Eagles in the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship, serving as captain and scoring once in six matches en route to the competition’s final. Isaac then earned a silver medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing with the Nigerian U-23 team, again serving as a captain in four matches, including the gold medal match.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and teammates.

Rest in peace, Promise Isaac

Already, tributes have been pouring in for Promise as many are shocked over his sudden death.