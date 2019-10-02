UCL: Osimhen scores against Chelsea, Liverpool win seven-goal thriller

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Lille against Chelsea
Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Lille against Chelsea

The UEFA Champions League provided more excitement on Wednesday night as the matchday 2 fixtures were concluded.

Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen, scored his first Champions League goal in Wednesday’s clash between Lille and Chelsea.

After failing to find the target on his debut – in the 3-0 defeat to Ajax – the 20-year-old was handed a starting role against Frank Lampard’s men at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Fortunately, he justified Christophe Galtier’s decision by putting his team on level terms after Tammy Abraham had put the English side ahead.

However it was Chelsea that had the last laugh as Willian got the winning goal for the Blues late in the second half.

At Anfield the drama was intense as Liverpool scrapped a 4-3 win over Salsburg

Elsewhere, Barcelona came back from a goal down to defeat Inter 2-1 in their second group game at the Camp Nou on Wednesday. A Luis Suarez brace in the second half cancelled out Latauro Martinez early goal in the first half.

