Tottenham’s Pochettino calls for togetherness after Bayern rout

Tottenham Manager, Mauricio Pochettino, says his team must “stay together” after a 7-2 defeat at home by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Three goals in the last seven minutes rounded off a sorry evening for Tottenham, who led 1-0 only to fold in the closing stages.

The result left last year’s runners-up with one point from their first two matches and already facing a battle to make the knockout stages of the competition.

“It’s a tough situation, but you have to face it,’’ Pochettino told BT Sport.

“You have to be strong and keep going.

“We have to stay together and help each other.

“The best medicine is to be all together.’’

“When you receive this type of result, it’s important to believe in yourself.

“That is the only way to recover the good feeling,’’ the manager said.

Pochettino said he could not have foreseen the eventual result against Bayern after Spurs made a strong start.

“We dominated the game in the first 30 minutes.

“We were unlucky we were conceded at the end of the first half and after that, they were very clinical.

“After we scored the penalty for 4-2, we had chances to score a third and be in the game.

“It’s a tough result; It’s hard to accept.’’

Pochettino said Tottenham owed the fans a reaction when they play at Brighton on Saturday.

“We feel embarrassed for the result but we feel as bad as they feel, we’re very disappointed,’’ he said.

“But we need to be back together again because being together is the most important.’’

(dpa/NAN)