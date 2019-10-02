Two Nigerian footballers die in accident

The death of two Nigerian footballers has been confirmed by the Nigeria Women Football League.

The players, Saturday Glory and Aniebet Ekong, died on Tuesday, the day Nigerians celebrated the country’s 59th Independence anniversary.

It was gathered the duo were returning to base after Tuesday’s training when they were hit by a car along the New Stadium Road.

Linda Nnaocha, the assistant captain of Police Machine, the club deceased play for, confirmed the sad incident to thenwfl.com. She said the players died on the spot before they could be taken to the hospital for necessary treatment.

The Police Machine ladies are bidding to gain promotion to the Nigeria Women’s Premier League (NWPL) next season at the Women Pro-League promotion playoff billed to commence on Friday.

They were scheduled to battle with Pelican Stars, Moje Queens FC and Olori Babes for the two tickets at the Confluence Stadium before Tuesday’s devastating news.

Reacting to the unfortunate development, Aisha Falode, the chairperson of the Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) sympathised with the management and officials of the club.

“It is with great sadness that we receive the news of the death of two young players of Pro-League side Police Machine FC,” Falode said in an NWFL official statement.

“We are all devastated at this tragic passing of Glory Saturday and Aniebet Ekong. The thoughts of everyone at the NWFL are with the families of the deceased, their friends, teammates, the management and everyone connected to the club at this difficult period.”

