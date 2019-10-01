UCL: Bayern crush Spurs, Ronaldo seals victory for Juventus

Serge Gnabry celebrates after scoring for Bayern (Reuters on Google)
Bayern Munich produced a ruthless display on Tuesday night as they came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspurs 7-2 in their UEFA Champions League tie in London.

Former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry grabbed the headline as he scored four times as Bayern Munich embarrassed Tottenham and by extension piled more pressure on under-fire boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs were comfortably the better side in the first half of the Champions League Group B encounter and took the lead early on, but they were made to rue their profligacy in front of goal, as a Gnabry-inspired Bayern taught woeful Spurs a lesson after the break.

Elsewhere Cristiano Ronaldo though losing a couple of chances sealed the victory for Juventus as they dispatched Bayern Leverkusen 3-0.

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City were made to sweat before they finally secured a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb.

Raheem Sterling came off the bench to break the deadlock in the second half before providing a late assist to give the Cityzens their second win in as many games in the Champions League Group phase.

