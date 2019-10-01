UCL: Nigerian striker scores twice as Club Brugge, Real Madrid share spoils

Related News

Real Madrid fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Club Brugge on Tuesday in their UEFA Champions League tie thanks to a late equaliser from Casemiro.

The visitors stunned the Santiago Bernabeu in the first half through two goals from Nigerian striker Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis, but Sergio Ramos and Casemiro clawed back a point for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Dennis managed to direct towards goal a cross from South African winger, Percy Tau, despite almost losing control of the ball to sidestep Thibaut Courtois for the first goal.

Dennis’ goal for Club Brugge is the earliest they have ever scored in a Champions League game (8 minutes, 9 seconds). He is the third Nigerian to score against Real Madrid in the competition, after James Obiorah and Ayila Yussuf of Dynamo Kyiv.

The Super Eagles striker who has been invited for the Brazil friendly then dispossessed Luka Modric in the midfield to be clear on goal before lifting the ball over Courtois for the second goal in the first half.

Real Madrid seized the initiative in the second half and did enough to avoid a home defeat