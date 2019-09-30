EPL: Saka shines as Arsenal hold Manchester United at Old Trafford

Saka celebrates with teammates [PHOTO CREDIT: Arsenal.com]
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half goal saw Arsenal force Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Nigeria-born youngster Bukayo Saka was given a start in the crunch clash and the 17-year-old helped with an assist even though the Gunners failed to break the 13-year jinx of not winning at the Theater of Dreams

Marcus Rashford made a surprise start after an injury scare while Paul Pogba came into midfield alongside Scott McTominay.

Gunners manager played the trio of Saka, record signing Nicolas Pepe, Aubameyang in attack. Scottish left-back, Kieran Tierney, was on the bench.

Pogba and Rashford drove United forward as they tried to bounce back from last week’s defeat against West Ham.

They controlled possession early but did not create clear opportunities to score.

Arsenal went close when Saka found himself free but David de Gea made a fantastic save.

The North London side continue to pile pressure as Pepe drew a brilliant save from the Spaniard and at the other end, the Red Devils took the lead on the stroke of half-time as Rashford’s cut-back was blasted past Leno from the edge of the box by McTominay to make it 1-0.

United continued their fine display but a mistake by Axel Tuanzebe saw Saka play in Aubameyang and the Gabonese coolly slotted past De Gea for his seventh premier league goal of the season.

The goal was initially cancelled but after some check with VAR, it was given for 1-1.

Both teams tried to get another goal but at the end, the honours were shared by the two rival clubs.

