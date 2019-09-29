CAF Club Competitions: Mixed fortunes for Nigeria’s Enyimba, Rangers

Related News

It was mixed fortunes for the two teams representing Nigeria in CAF Club competitions on Sunday as Enyimba crashed out the Champions League while Enugu Rangers progressed into the playoff stage of the Confederation Cup.

Enyimba were stopped from making it into the lucrative group stage of the Champions League by Sudanese side Al-Hilal who piped them 1-0.

The People’s Elephant made life difficult for themselves right from the first leg in Aba as they could only record a barren draw against the Sudanese side.

Though Coach Usman Abd’Allah’s men were optimistic they could get the needed result in Omdurman to pull through, a goal in the second half ended the ambition of the reigning Nigerian league kings.

Al-Hilal’s crucial and only goal was scored barely three minutes into the second half and they held on till the final whistle to progress with a 1-0 aggregate scoreline.

While Al-Hilal moved to the Champions League group phase, Enyimba have stepped down to the CAF Confederation Cup where they still need to navigate past the playoffs to make it to the group stage in the second-tier club competition.

On their part, Enugu Rangers have also qualified for the play-off of the Confederation Cup after they came from behind to defeat AS Pelican 3-1 on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium.

Dertin Amores had given the visitors a surprise lead before Nigeria’s flag bearers responded with three goals which helped them progress with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.