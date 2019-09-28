LaLiga: Madrid Derby ends in stalemate

Related News

The first instalment of the Madrid derby for the season ended in a stalemate as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid played a goalless draw in their LaLiga tie on Saturday.

The first half was indeed a fierce contest as it is often the case in previous Madrid derby ties.

While 10 shots were registered within the 45 minutes, it was outnumbered by the 14 fouls in same period.

Both Kieran Trippier and Eden Hazard got their first tastes of derby action from the kickoff but neither could help change the outcome of the tie.

In the second half, Real were arguably the better side, but could not convert any of their chances.

Nacho’s cross rolled over invitingly for Bale, who could only curl a wild attempt over the bar.

With 15 minutes to go, Benzema’s header appeared destined for the bottom corner, but Oblak got over to make a vital save and ensure the hosts came away with a point.

Both sides are in midweek Champions League action. Real host Club Brugge on Tuesday as they look to bounce back from defeat at PSG, while Atletico travel to Russia to face Lokomotiv Moscow on the same evening.

Elsewhere Ramon Azeez and his Granada teammates continued their good run as they secured a 1-0 win over Legganes.

Two other Super Eagles players Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem wee on the losing side.