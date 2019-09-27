Watch some midweek goals by Nigerian players

Victor Osimhen (Photo Credit: @ScoutedFtbl on Twitter)
Victor Osimhen (Photo Credit: @ScoutedFtbl on Twitter)

Osimhen already on six goals

Victor Osimhen showed all that he was about on Tuesday when he notched his sixth league goal in his seventh league game.

The 20-year-old was gifted the ball in the Strasbourg box by the visiting captain and he immediately gobbled up the chance in the 43rd minute.

He then combined with strike partner, Loic Remy in the 64th minute to help the Frenchman score his first league goal.

Osimhen has thus had a direct hand in eight of the 10 goals scored by Lille this season in Ligue 1.

Kalu gets first league goal

Samuel Kalu does not do half measures and he marked his first Ligue 1 goal of the season with a powerful blast away against Amiens on Tuesday.

Having received the ball outside the box, he drove at the Amiens box and unleashed a powerful right-footer which sailed into the left-hand corner of the Amiens goal.

Iheanacho ends goal drought at 371 days

The last goal scored by Kelechi Iheanacho for the Super Eagles was in the 4-0 win over Cameroon on September 1, 2017.

The last goal he scored for the Leicester City first team was against Huddersfield on September 22, 2018, in the League, before he scored against Luton Town in the League Cup on Wednesday.

