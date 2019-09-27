Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Man. Utd v Arsenal @Old Trafford @8pm on Sep.30

The season is not going the way Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have planned it, with Manchester United in eighth position six weeks into the season.

They had to scrape past League One side, Rochdale, on penalties while Monday’s opponents, Arsenal, have stabilised the squad and the results.

Both teams will have returnees; United have Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood returning while the Gunners have fullbacks, Hector Bellerin, and Kieran Tierney back in contention with Ainsley Maitland-Niles also returning after serving a one-match ban for the red card against Aston Villa.

In their last 10 meetings, United have won four, lost three, and drawn three – United need this victory to bolster the confidence of the supporters or else Solskjaer could well become the frontrunner of the sack race.

Current Form: Man. Utd [W-L-W-W-D]; Arsenal [W-W-W-D-D]

Head to head

10/03/19 PRL Arsenal 2 – 0 Man. Utd

25/01/19 FAC Arsenal 1 – 3 Man. Utd

05/12/18 PRL Man. Utd 2 – 2 Arsenal

29/04/18 PRL Man. Utd 2 – 1 Arsenal

02/12/17 PRL Arsenal 1 – 3 Man. Utd

Prediction: Man. Utd 2-3 Arsenal

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid @Wanda Metropolitano @8pm on Sep.28

Two weeks ago, Diego Simeone’s Atletico was the better-placed team with Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid team in crisis. But 14 days is a long time. Zidane will arrive at the Metropolitano on Saturday as league leaders after three straight wins.

Atletico have not lost any of their last 10 home matches. Alvaro Morata’s red card means he will miss out with Diego Costa and Joao Felix expected to lead the attack.

Real will deploy Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, and Gareth Bale in a three-pronged attack though Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are pushing for places after their goals against Osasuna.

Current Form: Atletico [W-D-D-L-W]; Real Madrid [W-W-L-W-D]

Head to head

27/07/19 ICC Real Madrid 3 – 7 Atletico

09/02/19 LAL Atletico 1 – 3 Real Madrid

29/09/18 LAL Real Madrid 0 – 0 Atletico

15/08/18 USC Real Madrid 2 – 4 Atletico

08/04/18 LAL Real Madrid 1 – 1 Atletico

Prediction: Atletico 2-2 Real Madrid

RB Leipzig v Schalke 04 @Red Bull Arena @2:30pm on Sep.28

Leipzig are the surprise leaders of the Bundesliga after five weeks with Timo Werner in great form while Schalke have surprised their supporters with their form – losing just one match, to mighty Bayern and have an in-form Amine Harit in their ranks.

Julian Nagelsmann can’t call on the injured Kevin Kampl and Konrad Laimer but Patrik Schick is back in the squad.

David Wagner should keep the team that has won two consecutive Bundesliga games though experienced Matija Nastasic may be drafted into the centre of the defence to bring his experience to bear.

Current Form: Leipzig [W-W-D-W-W]; Schalke [W-W-L-W-L]

Head to head

16/03/19 BUN Schalke 04 0 – 1 RB Leipzig

28/10/18 BUN RB Leipzig 0 – 0 Schalke 04

13/01/18 BUN RB Leipzig 3 – 1 Schalke 04

19/08/17 BUN Schalke 04 2 – 0 RB Leipzig

23/04/17 BUN Schalke 04 1 – 1 RB Leipzig

Prediction: Leipzig 3-1 Schalke

Galatasaray v Fenerbahce @Turk Telekom Stadium @6pm on Sep.28

In the last 10 meetings between these sides, there have been six draws; three wins for Fenerbahce and one win for Galatasaray.

Gala are the league defending champions while the Yellow Canaries last won the league in 2015.

They say form in a derby is of the present and presently Ersun Yanal’s Fenerbahce are better placed on the league table – in second place though they are just two points better off than Galatasaray, who sit seventh at the start of matchday 6.

With Galatasaray boasting a 36-match unbeaten record, will Fenerbahce be able to consolidate their better position on the early season table or will the defending champions upstage the Canaries and send them into a flight down the table?

Current Form: Galatasaray [D-D-W-W-D]; Fenerbahce [W-L-L-D-W]

Head to head

Sun 14/04/19 SÜL Fenerbahce 1 – 1 Galatasaray

Fri 02/11/18 SÜL Galatasaray 2 – 2 Fenerbahce

Sat 17/03/18 SÜL Fenerbahce 0 – 0 Galatasaray

Sun 22/10/17 SÜL Galatasaray 0 – 0 Fenerbahce

Sun 23/04/17 SÜL Galatasaray 0 – 1 Fenerbahce

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-2 Fenerbahce