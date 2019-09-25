Ligue 1: Victor Osimhen scores again as Lille beat Strasbourg

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen got a goal and grabbed an assist as his French club, Lille, secured a 2-0 win over Strasbourg in their Ligue 1 tie on Wednesday.

Osimhen, who has been in blistering form since arriving at Lille from Charleroi, broke the deadlock in Wednesday’s game barely two minutes before half time before providing the assist for teammate Loic Remy to score the second goal of the game in the 64th minute.

The goal against Strasbourg is Osimhen’s sixth in as many games and the assist is his second of the current campaign.

No player has been involved in more goals than this Super Eagles striker in the French Ligue 1 this season.

With the three points from Wednesday’s outing, Lille have momentarily jumped to the second position just behind PSG on the standings in the French Ligue 1.

For Strasbourg, the defeat (third this season) keeps them in the 17th spot just above the relegation zone on the league standings.

Already, Osimhen’s superb goal scoring form has seen Lille fans labeling him as a perfect replacement for departed top scorer, Nicolas Pepe, who joined Arsenal for £72 million.

However, the Nigerian striker who only cost Lille €12m has rejected such tag, claiming he is at the French club to make a name for himself.

It is expected that Osimhen will also be leading the Super Eagles’ attack when they face five-time world champions Brazil in a friendly next month in Singapore.

Oshimen got one of the goals in the Eagles’ last outing against Ukraine.

The Nigeria national team blew a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw with the East European side.

