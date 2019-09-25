UEFA announces third club competition

UEFA logo [UEFA.com]
UEFA logo [UEFA.com]

Starting from 2021, European clubs that finish outside the Champions League and Europa League spots will have a chance to participate in their own shades of continental club competition.

The UEFA President, Aleksander Čeferin, on Tuesday night, made this announcement, at the body’s press conference held in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The European football governing body said that the competition will be named UEFA Europa Conference League.

The move is to expand European football competitions to more countries and clubs, he said.

“The name of the third UEFA club competition will be UEFA Europa Conference League.

“The new competition will start in 2021 and is aimed at giving more clubs in more countries a chance to participate in European football,” UEFA tweeted.

The Association also announced the venues of the 2021—2023 UEFA Champions League finals.

Respectively, they will hold at the St Petersburg Stadium, Russia; the Football Arena, Munich, and London’s Wembley Stadium.

In the same vein, Sevilla’s Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium will host the 2021 UEFA Europa League final.

