Messi feared injured as Barcelona secure slim win over Villarreal

Related News

After the shock loss to Granada at the weekend, Barcelona returned to winning ways in La Liga with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Villarreal in Tuesday’s encounter at Camp Nou.

Antoine Griezmann and Arthur gave the Catalan giants an early two-goal advantage, only for Santi Cazorla’s 25-yard strike to half the deficit before the break.

While Barcelona were able to hold on during the second half, they were dealt a blow as Lionel Messi – making his first start of the season – was substituted midway through the contest after picking up what appeared to be a thigh problem.

Nigerian youngster Samuel Chukwueze was in action at Camp Nou from start to finish but he could not save his team from going down to the defeat.