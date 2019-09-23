Argentina and Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi, has been voted as the winner of the 2019 Best FIFA Men’s Player Award.
Messi saw off the challenge from his perennial rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Netherland’s Virgil van Dijk.
Van Dijk was seen as the favourite by many after he won the Champions League with Liverpool last season.
However, Messi also had a splendid season in which he scored 51 goals in 50 games on the way to winning the La Liga title with Barcelona.
Ronald was conspicuously absent from the awards.
There was something to cheer for Liverpool fans as Jurgen Klopp took home the leading honours for the Men’s Best Coach while Alisson picked up The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award.
The Reds followed up with spots for Van Dijk and obviously Alisson on the XI.
It was a bumper year for the USA as Megan Rapinoe and Jill Ellis were rewarded for their latest triumph at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 as The Best FIFA Women’s Player and Women’s Coach respectively.
Sari van Veenendaal of Netherland was named the winner of the inaugural The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper.
The Best FIFA Football Awards, with FIFA and FIFPro combined, for the first time to honour the FIFA FIFPro Women’s World11.
The recipients of the inaugural award include the aforementioned Sari van Veenendaal joined by USA stars Kelley O’Hara, Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe as well as French duo Wendie Renard and Amandine Henry, Brazilian legend Marta, England’s outstanding performer Lucy Bronze and Swedish rock Nilla Fischer.
Quite surprisingly, Premier League champions Manchester City had no representation on FIFA’s The Best XI, which conversely included four Real Madrid players.
Full list of winners.
Best Fifa Men’s Player
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi – WINNER!
Virgil van Dijk
Best Fifa Women’s Player
Lucy Bronze
Alex Morgan
Megan Rapinoe – WINNER!
Best Fifa Men’s Coach
Pep Guardiola
Jurgen Klopp – WINNER!
Mauricio Pochettino
Best Fifa Women’s Coach
Jill Ellis – WINNER!
Phil Neville
Sarina Wiegman
Fifa Puskas Award
Lionel Messi
Juan Fernando Quintero
Daniel Zsori – WINNER!
Best Fifa Men’s Goalkeeper
Alisson Becker – WINNER!
Ederson
Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Best Fifa Women’s Goalkeeper
Christiane Endler
Hedwig Lindahl
Sari van Veenendaal – WINNER!
Fifa Fan Award
Silvia Grecco – WINNER!
Justo Sanchez
Netherlands fans
FIFPro Men’s World XI
Alisson Becker (BRA) – Liverpool
Matthijs de Ligt (NED) – Ajax / Juventus
Sergio Ramos (ESP) – Real Madrid
Virgil van Dijk (NED) – Liverpool
Marcelo (BRA) – Real Madrid
Luka Modric (CRO) – Real Madrid
Frenkie de Jong (NED) – Ajax/Barcelona
Eden Hazard (BEL) – Chelsea/ Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) – Juventus
Kylian Mbappe (FRA) – Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi (ARG) – Barcelona
FIFPro Women’s World XI
Sari van Veenendaal (NED) – Arsenal / Atletico Madrid
Lucy Bronze (ENG) – Olympique Lyonnais
Wendie Renard (FRA) – Olympique Lyonnais
Nilla Fischer (SWE) – VfL Wolfsburg / Linkopings
Kelley O’Hara (USA) – Utah Royals
Amandine Henry (FRA) – Olympique Lyonnais
Julie Ertz (USA) – Chicago Red Stars
Rose Lavelle (USA) – Washington Spirit
Megan Rapinoe (USA) – Reign FC
Marta (BRA) – Orlando Pride
Alex Morgan (USA) – Orlando Pride