UEFA/CAF Tourney: Eaglets spank Turkey 2-0

Related News

Five-time world champions, Golden Eaglets of Nigeria, began their campaign at the UEFA/CAF Under-17 Tournament by condemning hosts Turkey to two unreplied goals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olakunle Olusegun and Divine Nwachukwu scored in each half of the game.

It was an explosive encounter from the first blast of the whistle as Turkey tried to unsettle their Nigerian counterparts at the early stage of the game.

But the Eaglets stood firm and thereafter asserted their presence by their smooth brand of football.

It yielded fruit when Olakunle Olusegun found the back of the net in the 10th minute.

The goal gave the Eaglets confidence as they dominated possession with scintillating passes and continuous bombardment of their opponents’ vital area for more goals.

But the scoreline remained 1-0 at the break.

Turkey tried to fight back on resumption but met strong resistance in the defence of the Eaglets.

Just as it happened in the first half, the Nigerian teenagers enforced their superior quality as they controlled the game, creating more goal-scoring opportunities but failed to increase the tally.

However, the pressure told on the defence of Turkey as it caved in to concede an infringement in the box.

The resultant penalty kick was converted by Divine Nwachukwu.

Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), in a statement quoted team head coach Manu Garba as saying after the game it was a very difficult encounter.

Read also:

According to Olajire, coach Garba added that the team would continue to improve in its next game.

Advertisement

“It was not an easy game. We played against a very good side and it is a relief that we won.

“I’m certain that the team will continue to improve in the tournament.” Garba was further quoted as saying.

NAN reports that Nigeria will play her next game against Guatemala on Tuesday.

(NAN)