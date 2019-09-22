CHAN 2020 Qualifier: Nigeria suffer heavy defeat to Togo

Related News

The Nigeria home-based football team were condemned to a 4-1 defeat in Sunday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying match against Togo in Lome.

Sunusi Ibrahim who was the joint-top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) last season had given Nigeria a bright start with his eighth-minute goal.

However, Togo rallied back swiftly as Richard Nane pulled the home team level in the 16th minute.

With three more goals from the home team in the second half, the Nigeria B team are now in a precarious situation in their quest to qualify for CHAN 2020.

Nigeria had a dream start in the game played at Stade de Kegue on Sunday as Sunusi silenced the home crowd with his eighth-minute goal.

But Nane scored the first of his two goals in the 16th as both teams held on to end the first half even at 1-1.

After initially holding their own, coach Imama Amapakabo’s men crumbled in the later stages of the second half as Togo went in front in the 67th minute with Nane finding the back of the net again.

More goals from Tchakei Marouf in the 75th minute and Ashraf Agoro in stoppage time saw the Hawks securing a healthy 4-1 lead going into the second leg.

The Nigeria B team who reached the 2018 Chan final in Morocco will now need to win the return leg next month at home by at least three clear goals to make it to Cameroon 2020.

The CHAN tournament is strictly for players plying their trade in their country’s domestic leagues