CHAN 2020 Qualifier: Nigeria suffer heavy defeat to Togo

Nigeria-home base [PHOTO CREDIT: thenff.com ]
Nigeria-home base [PHOTO CREDIT: thenff.com ]

The Nigeria home-based football team were condemned to a 4-1 defeat in Sunday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying match against Togo in Lome.

Sunusi Ibrahim who was the joint-top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) last season had given Nigeria a bright start with his eighth-minute goal.

However, Togo rallied back swiftly as Richard Nane pulled the home team level in the 16th minute.

With three more goals from the home team in the second half, the Nigeria B team are now in a precarious situation in their quest to qualify for CHAN 2020.

Nigeria had a dream start in the game played at Stade de Kegue on Sunday as Sunusi silenced the home crowd with his eighth-minute goal.

But Nane scored the first of his two goals in the 16th as both teams held on to end the first half even at 1-1.

After initially holding their own, coach Imama Amapakabo’s men crumbled in the later stages of the second half as Togo went in front in the 67th minute with Nane finding the back of the net again.

Read Also: EPL: Liverpool overcome Chelsea, Arsenal survive Villa scare

More goals from Tchakei Marouf in the 75th minute and Ashraf Agoro in stoppage time saw the Hawks securing a healthy 4-1 lead going into the second leg.

The Nigeria B team who reached the 2018 Chan final in Morocco will now need to win the return leg next month at home by at least three clear goals to make it to Cameroon 2020.

The CHAN tournament is strictly for players plying their trade in their country’s domestic leagues

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.