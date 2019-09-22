EPL: Liverpool overcome Chelsea, Arsenal survive Villa scare

Chelsea-liverpool
Chelsea-liverpool

It was mixed fortunes for London clubs, Chelsea and Arsenal, on Sunday in their Premier League games at the Stamford Bridge and the Emirates.

While the Gunners came from behind twice to beat Aston Villa 3-2, Chelsea bowed to the superior firepower of Liverpool; loosing 2-1 in front of their home fans.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino secured the 2-1 win for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave Liverpool the lead in the 15th minute, smashing the ball into the net after a short free-kick from Mo Sarah.

Tammy Abraham missed a great chance to equalise for Chelsea as he was sent through on goal before Cesar Azpilicueta had a goal ruled out by VAR, with Mason Mount marginally offside in the build-up.

Roberto Firmino then put Liverpool 2-0 up with a free header in a chaotic first half-hour at Stamford Bridge.

In the 71st minute, Kante did get Chelsea back in the game, dribbling into the heart of the Liverpool defense before expertly passing the ball into the top corner.

Hard as Frank Lampard’s men tried, they were unable to stop the Reds to their sixth successive win in the EPL this season.

For the game at the Emirates, it was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s thunderous free kick that gave 10-man Arsenal victory against Aston Villa

Goals from John McGinn and Wesley looked to have given Villa victory after Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off for two bookable offenses.

But late goals from Calum Chambers and Aubameyang, with seven minutes left, gave the Gunners all three points and lifted them into the top four.

Nigerian-born Bukayo Saka was handed his maiden Premier League start in that nervy encounter.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.