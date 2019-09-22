EPL: Liverpool overcome Chelsea, Arsenal survive Villa scare

Related News

It was mixed fortunes for London clubs, Chelsea and Arsenal, on Sunday in their Premier League games at the Stamford Bridge and the Emirates.

While the Gunners came from behind twice to beat Aston Villa 3-2, Chelsea bowed to the superior firepower of Liverpool; loosing 2-1 in front of their home fans.

Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino secured the 2-1 win for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave Liverpool the lead in the 15th minute, smashing the ball into the net after a short free-kick from Mo Sarah.

Tammy Abraham missed a great chance to equalise for Chelsea as he was sent through on goal before Cesar Azpilicueta had a goal ruled out by VAR, with Mason Mount marginally offside in the build-up.

Roberto Firmino then put Liverpool 2-0 up with a free header in a chaotic first half-hour at Stamford Bridge.

In the 71st minute, Kante did get Chelsea back in the game, dribbling into the heart of the Liverpool defense before expertly passing the ball into the top corner.

Hard as Frank Lampard’s men tried, they were unable to stop the Reds to their sixth successive win in the EPL this season.

For the game at the Emirates, it was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s thunderous free kick that gave 10-man Arsenal victory against Aston Villa

Goals from John McGinn and Wesley looked to have given Villa victory after Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off for two bookable offenses.

But late goals from Calum Chambers and Aubameyang, with seven minutes left, gave the Gunners all three points and lifted them into the top four.

Nigerian-born Bukayo Saka was handed his maiden Premier League start in that nervy encounter.