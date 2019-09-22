Chelsea vs Liverpool: Will youth trump experience?

Chelsea FC players
Chelsea FC players

Jurgen Klopp has spoken of his admiration for Frank Lampard’s young Chelsea team. But that is where the admiration will stop as soon as referee Michael Oliver blows his whistle on Sunday.

Both teams are coming off Champions League defeats with Chelsea losing at home to Valencia and Liverpool losing away 0-2 to Napoli.

Chelsea also lost the influential Mason Mount to injury during the game although N’Golo Kante could make an appearance.

For Klopp, there is no need to change so much after the lacklustre 2-0 defeat away at Napoli.

Tactical Directions

Will Lampard persist with a back three in view of Liverpool’s expected use of overload on the flanks using the two marauding fullbacks of Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold?

That is the major question with Klopp expected to use the tried and successful 4-3-3, which boasts the dynamic front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah – they already boast 10 goals between them in the first five league games.

Lampard also has to choose two from Willian, Pedro, and Christian Pulisic to support the in-form Abraham though Mount will make that front three if he gets over his ankle injury.

Three duels to watch

Tammy Abraham v Virgil van Dijk

Abraham has surprised the division with his seven goals but in Van Dijk, he will come up against the standard-bearer of central defenders – the reigning UEFA Player of the year and a colossus for the Reds at the back.

Jorginho v Roberto Firmino

Firmino is the bastion of Liverpool’s attack and is also the first man to press the opposition attack while Chelsea’s first point of offence is usually the Italian, who can be caught in possession.

READ ALSO: Chelsea FC teams up with 1xBet

Advertisement

wits Advert

Fikayo Tomori v Mohamed Salah

Another of the Chelsea Academy graduates who have come in to take his place in Chelsea’s starting 11 is Tomori and he already has a goal to show in his two appearances. But he will be put under severe pressure by the speedy Salah, who will want to add to his four goals.

Did you know?

Chelsea have beaten the side starting the day top of the EPL on 18 occasions.

Team Stats

Chelsea Comparison Liverpool
5 Games Played 5
11 Goals Conceded 4
0 Clean Sheets 1
21 Shots Faced (on target) 14
62 Tackles Won 49
46 Tackles Lost 28
57.4% Tackles Won (%) 63.6%
329 Duels Won 252
266 Duels lost 233
55.3% Duels won (%) 52%
2,357 Successful Passes 2,481
437 Unsuccessful Passes 494
84.4% Pass accuracy 83.4%
14 Successful crosses 15
41 Unsuccessful Crosses 88
25.5% Cross accuracy 14.6%
75 Successful dribbles 50
33 Unsuccessful dribbles 34
69.4% Dribbles success 59.5%
56 Fouls Won 36
48 Fouls Conceded 44
8 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0

 

What the Managers are saying

“We have to be at our best which we have shown in phases this season and at other times we haven’t. One thing is against Liverpool if you aren’t at your best for 90 minutes or if there are a couple of moments where you can’t dig in then now I think they will punish you.” – Frank Lampard, Chelsea Manager

“It is a difficult league and we have to prove our quality pretty much in a three-day rhythm. Sometimes it works out and sometimes not, we know that as well.” – Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool Manager

Probable XIs

Chelsea [3-4-3]: Arrizabalaga; Christensen, Tomori, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Willian, Pulisic, Abraham

Liverpool [4-3-3]: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mane, Firmino, Salah

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.