LaLiga: Ramon Azeez helps Granada defeat Barcelona

Nigerian midfielder, Ramon Azeez, scored a goal on Saturday as his Spanish club, Granada, stunned Barcelona 2-0 in a LaLiga tie.

Saturday’s goal was Azeez’s first career goal against Barcelona in his over five years in Spain.

The 26-year-old put the Nasrids ahead after one minute to give Diego Martinez’ a first-half lead at Nuevo Los Carmenes.

Azeez profited from Junior Firpo’s blunder to head home Antonio Puertas’ cross. Barca stepped up their game but failed to get the equaliser despite having more of ball possession.

The goal also means the midfielder has now scored two Spanish top-flight goals this term after his strike in Granada’s 3-0 away triumph at Espanyol.

Granada earned a chance to double their lead when Arturo Vidal was called for a handball in the box following a video review.

Álvaro Vadillo scored the penalty, and Granada were 2-0 up with 25 minutes to go.

Granada currently lead the log with 10 points after five LaLiga games.

