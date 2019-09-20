Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Chelsea v Liverpool @Stamford Bridge @4:25pm on Sep.22

Both teams are coming off Champions League defeats and the only advantage Chelsea have is that they played at home while Liverpool travelled to Italy.

The Blues should have Emerson back in the team with N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount doubtful.

Encounters between these two rivals have always been close, especially at the Bridge but Liverpool’s front three should be more than the bumbling Chelsea defence can handle after conceding in every game played so far this season.

Jurgen Klopp has given kudos to Frank Lampard and his ‘young and exciting’ team though he mentioned at his press conference that Liverpool would not leave the Bridge empty-handed.

Current Form: Chelsea [L-W-D-W-D]; Liverpool [L-W-W-W-W]

Prediction: Chelsea 2-3 Liverpool

Sevilla v Real Madrid @Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan @8pm on Sep.22

Will Julen Lopetegui exact some form of revenge on Real Madrid for not believing enough in him by not giving him enough time to execute his plan?

He now leads Sevilla, who are top of the table with 10 points and having drawn one out of four. Zinedine Zidane needs all his motivational skills to get his players off the sort of lethargy shown in the chastening midweek 3-0 loss to PSG.

What makes it a more daunting task for Los Blancos is they may have to play without Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Isco, and Luka Modric – at a venue where they have not taken any point in the last four seasons.

Current Form: Sevilla [W-W-D-W-W]; Real Madrid [L-W-D-D-W]

Prediction: Sevilla 3-2 Real Madrid

AC Milan v Inter Milan @Stadio Giuseppe Meazza @7:45pm on Sep. 21

The 295th Derby Della Madonnina holds this weekend with two new managers – Marco Giampaolo at AC Milan and Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

Giampaolo is already under pressure for a not-too enthusiastic team display, while Antonio Conte has started the season with three straight wins and his team leads the early Serie A table.

Inter have scored seven goals while Giampaolo’s side has scored just twice – one from the penalty spot, so scoring goals is the major headache. Conte will see this match as an audition to knock Juventus off their perch though, in a derby, a form is of the present and not about past stats.

Current Form: AC Milan [W-W-L-D-W]; Inter Milan [D-W-W-W-W]

Prediction: AC Milan 2-3 Inter Mila

Lyon v PSG @Groupama Stadium @8pm on Sep.22

Whilst the PSG team will be buoyant after the 3-0 bashing of Real Madrid, Thomas Tuchel will be equally wary of the visit to Lyon as PSG have lost 2-1 in Lyon in each of their last two visits to the Groupama Stadium whatever was their previous form.

After a great start to their season, Sylvinho needs all his big players like captain Jason Denayer, Houssem Aouar, and Moussa Dembele to show their worth against the champions.

Current Form: Lyon [D-D-D-L-W]; PSG [W-W-W-W-L]

Prediction: Lyon 1-4 PSG