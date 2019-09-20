Neymar, Firmino top Brazil squad to face Nigeria, Senegal

Related News

Brazil have announced a strong 23-man squad for two international friendlies against Senegal and Nigeria.

In a series of tweets on its official Twitter handle, the Brazil Football Federation on Friday named Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar, Liverpool’s Firmino, and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro in the squad.

https://twitter.com/CBF_Futebol/status/1175050180720320512?s=20

Others in the star-studded team include Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City, Coutinho and Daniel Alves.

Nigeria and Brazil will tango in an anticipated encounter at the Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, on October 13, 23 years after Nigeria, on their way to winning Africa’s first Olympic football gold, spanked the Selecao in the semi-finals at the Athens Stadium in the State of Georgia, USA.

Efforts to match the two teams in a friendly match after that spectacular game came to naught for several years, until the organizers of the 8th All-Africa Games that Nigeria hosted in 2003 flew the Brazilians to Abuja in June of that year. Brazil won 3-0.

There has been no competitive tie between both countries’ senior teams since that memorable U23 match in Georgia, and next month’s session will test the character of the Eagles who are building a new team after a rash of retirements and injuries to key players.

That new breed came close to shocking Ukraine in a friendly match in Dnipro a week ago, before bungling a two-goal lead to stalemate at 2-2.

“We are happy to have sealed this encounter with Brazil, the five-time champions of the world. It is not everyday that you get to Brazil, and I think it is very good for our young team,” NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, said recently.

The Super Eagles have two 2021 AFCON qualifying dates in November. After hosting the Squirrels of Benin Republic on November 14, they will fly to Maseru for a Day Two encounter with the Crocodiles of Lesotho on November 19.

Full squad

Goalkeepers

Ederson, Weverton, Santos

Defenders

Daniel Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Éder Militão, Rodrigo Caio

Midfielders

Casemiro, Arthur, Fabinho, Matheus Henrique, Coutinho, Lucas Paquetá

Forwards

Everton, Firmino, Gabriel Barbosa, Richarlison, Neymar Jr, Gabriel Jesus